NFL legend Troy Aikman takes subtle shot at refs after Patrick Mahomes draws penalty

Former Dallas Cowboys star Troy Aikman seemingly took a dig at NFL officials on Monday night after the Washington Commanders were called for unnecessary roughness on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The play occurred in the fourth quarter. Commanders defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton came through the Chiefs’ offensive line to sack Mahomes. As the whistles blew to end the play, Newton tossed Mahomes down to the ground and received the penalty.

Aikman appeared to be a bit quizzical.

"It wasn’t a lot but with that said, when it comes to quarterbacks, especially this one, they’re gonna protect him. … It’s just a lot of frustration coming out on his part," Aikman said.

The penalty didn’t alter the final score in any way. The Chiefs woke up in the second half and scored 21 unanswered points to win the game, 28-7.

NFL officials’ favoritism toward Mahomes has been a hot-button issue among fans during Chiefs games. But any quarterback who has dominated the league and has won three Super Bowls since 2019 is going to receive all types of criticism.

The brunt of the scrutiny came earlier this year in the Chiefs’ playoff win over the Houston Texans. Mahomes induced two questionable penalties that led to 10 points in two separate drives.

"I‘ve kind of learned that no matter what happens during the game, that something’s going to come out about it if you win and you continue to win, so I don’t really pay attention to it," Mahomes told 96.5 The Fan after the playoff game. "I mean, obviously I’ve been on both sides of it as far as how I felt the calls were made, but at the end of the day, man, those guys are doing their best to make the best calls and keep it to where the players are making the plays in the game.

"And that’s what decides the outcome. And obviously there was a call here or there that people didn’t agree with, but at the same time, I think there was a lot of other plays that really decided the outcome of that football game."

The NFL said at the time the officials made the correct calls in the playoff game.