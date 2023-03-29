Expand / Collapse search
Nashville Predators
Published

Predators offer 'a little bit of inspiration' following Nashville school shooting in win over Bruins

The Predators defeated the Bruins 2-1

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
One day after the Nashville school shooting that killed six people, including three 9-year-old children, the Nashville Predators took the ice against the Boston Bruins. 

The Predators defeated the first-place Bruins, 2-1, getting 35 saves from goalie Juuse Saros. 

House lights are dimmed during a moment of silence for the victims of the Covenant School shooting before the game between the Nashville Predators and the Boston Bruins, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Boston.

House lights are dimmed during a moment of silence for the victims of the Covenant School shooting before the game between the Nashville Predators and the Boston Bruins, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

A moment of silence was held before the playing of the national anthem at TD Garden arena. 

"The Bruins stand alongside the Nashville Predators in solidarity against gun violence and its support of the Nashville community," the announcer said.

After the win, Nashville defenseman Ryan McDonagh said the team felt it was their job to uplift the city in some way. 

"We felt like we needed to go out and do our job the best we could and sacrifice and leave it all out there and just try to maybe bring a little bit of inspiration to the city of Nashville," McDonagh said.

Ryan McDonagh of the Nashville Predators warms up prior to the Bruins game at TD Garden on March 28, 2023, in Boston.

Ryan McDonagh of the Nashville Predators warms up prior to the Bruins game at TD Garden on March 28, 2023, in Boston. (Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

The defenseman did not travel with the team on Monday, choosing instead to catch a commercial flight on Tuesday in order to be with his three young daughters following the shooting. 

"Quite frankly there are really no words that you can say after what went on yesterday in Nashville," McDonagh said.

"Just a tragedy for those families and everybody affected. You don’t really realize it until you have kids of your own and the perspective. It hits you," he said.

Predators players take off their helmets for a moment of silence, in honor of the Nashville school shooting victims.

Predators players take off their helmets for a moment of silence, in honor of the Nashville school shooting victims. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Predators head coach John Hynes spoke with the team about putting forth a good effort for all those impacted. 

"It’s something we talked with our guys about, that we’re on a platform here as professional athletes and coaches," he said. "The city of Nashville means a lot to these people. We wanted to put an effort for the first responders, for the people that were involved in the incident – the families, the school. We’re just really proud of the guys."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.