Police probe battery incident reportedly involving Britney Spears being hit in face by top NBA pick’s security

Las Vegas police are investigating a battery incident at a popular restaurant on Wednesday night as allegations surfaced that a member of San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama’s security team "backhanded" singer Britney Spears when the pop star approached the NBA’s No.1 overall draft pick for a picture, according to a report.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital that officers responded to an incident regarding a "battery investigation" in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard at around 11 p.m. local time.

Police said no arrests were made, and no citations were issued, but offered no further details.

The statement comes following a report from TMZ that Spears was at Catch restaurant in the Aria Hotel on Wednesday night when she approached Wembanyama for a picture.

The initial report said Spears was then "backhanded" by a member of Wembanyama’s security, who was later identified by the outlet as Damian Smith, the Spurs’ director of team security.

TMZ later updated their report to state that security footage allegedly showed Smith pushing Spears’ hand away, which caused her own hand to strike her face.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that the issue is being handled as a criminal investigation.

Representatives for Wembanyama, the Spurs and Spears have not responded to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Wembanyama, 19, was drafted by the Spurs with the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft last month and is widely regarded as the best prospect to enter the league since LeBron James was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

Wembanyama has been in Las Vegas for the Summer League, where he is set to make his debut for the Spurs on Friday night in their game against the Charlotte Hornets.

"It’s going to be intense," Wembanyama said this week, via The Associated Press. "I can’t wait to wear that Spurs jersey for a first time."

According to the report, tickets for Friday’s game on the campus of UNLV are sold out.