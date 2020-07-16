Players cautiously optimistic as MLB shortened season set to begin: report

With the MLB shortened regular season less than a week away, players and coaches have shown cautious optimism for a season that will look like no other following an extended layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The stands will be empty because of the U.S. outbreak, with multiple clubs experimenting with piping in artificial crowd noise to simulate cheers or even boos. The National League will use the designated hitter, and a runner will be placed at second base during extra innings to speed up play.

“Obviously, it’s going to feel a little different the way things are going with no fans and what-not," Brewers infielder Eric Sogard said, “but we’re all excited to get going and get back out there.”

Tim Healey, Newsday's beat writer for the New York Mets, shared an example of the fake crowd noise the team is experimenting with at Citi Field on Twitter Wednesday. Fake cheers could be heard playing after Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo made a catch during the team's recent summer camp intrasquad game.

The 60-game season kicks off next Thursday night when the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals host the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants -- arguably one of the longest-standing rivalries in baseball. The rest of the league will begin play on Friday.

Players are now familiar with COVID-19 testing, social distancing, and wearing masks in the clubhouse, but now comes the test if teams can manage a 60-game schedule during the outbreak. Teams had reopened their spring training camps this month -- uniquely labeled as summer camp due to the change in seasons.

Many had doubted the season could be saved. Some players decided not to participate and positive tests have been reported in camps nearly every day.

Still, coaches and players have expressed optimism.

“People are feeling positive about how it's worked so far and going forward," said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, with his team scheduled to play in Boston next Friday night.

“I've been keeping my fingers crossed every day. So far, we're doing fairly well," he continued. “We still have a ways to go before the 24th, and I'm nervous as anybody that we're going to be healthy."

The Houston Astros, in the wake of their sign-stealing scandal, have actually benefited due to the delayed season. With no crowd noise, the team won't be hearing any boos from the stands.

“I see more smiles. Actually I see more joy," Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “Four months ago, that was a tough time. A lot has happened. We’re at a different time and space than we were four months ago.”

David Stearns, general manager for the Brewers, said the decreasing COVID-19 positivity rate as of late was a "really encouraging sign."

“That gives all of us confidence in all segments of the industry that if we continue to do the right things, follow the proper protocols, that we’re going to give ourselves a pretty good chance," Stearns added.

The proper protocols are needed because COVID-19 isn't likely to go away. Some teams are also waiting for the return of players who had tested positive for the virus.

