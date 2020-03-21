Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger stuns with strange appearance in video warning about coronavirus

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took to the team’s official Twitter account Friday to deliver a message to fans as they remain under quarantine in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic -- but it wasn’t his message that viewers were fixated on.

Roethlisberger, sitting at the dinner table surrounded by his family, encouraged fans to stay home and take extreme caution if they absolutely have to leave home.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS’ CHRIS GODWIN WILLING TO GIVE TOM BRADY NUMBER 12 ‘OUT OF RESPECT’ FOR LEGENDARY CAREER

“Just wanted to take a moment to make a quick video to let everyone know that we’re doing well here locked down in the house and let everyone know that we’re thinking about them and praying for everyone,” he started out saying.

“If you absolutely have to leave your house, which we encourage not doing but if you have to I just hope everyone practices good social distancing, 6 to 8 feet away from everyone, but if you’re locked down in your house like we are, there’s a lot of fun things you can do and figure out," he continued.

But fans were startled by the star quarterback’s appearance, with some questioning just how long he’s been in quarantine.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Health officials have warned against large gatherings of more than 10 people as individual states implement their own protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19.