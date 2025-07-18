Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies get into the Coldplay 'Magic' with CEO romance controversy in jumbotron bit

Citizens Bank Park crowd explodes with laughter as team joins Cardinals, Mariners in poking fun at Astronomer executives

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Coldplay’s Chris Martin catches couple on Kiss Cam, jokingly asks if they’re having an affair Video

Coldplay’s Chris Martin catches couple on Kiss Cam, jokingly asks if they’re having an affair

Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin wonders if a couple is having an affair as he caught them on the Kiss Cam during his concert. (Video credit: @calebu2/TMX)

The Philadelphia Phillies appeared to reference the sudden controversy involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron during Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Citizens Bank Park jumbotron was seen playing a Coldplay song during its kiss cam. Byron was infamously seen allegedly being caught on the jumbotron with the company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot, at a recent Coldplay concert. 

Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin accused the couple of having an affair as he caught them on the Kiss Cam. The two are rumored to be Astronomer CEO Andy Byrona and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot.

Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin accused the couple of having an affair as he caught them on the Kiss Cam. The two are rumored to be Astronomer CEO Andy Byrona and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot. (@calebu2/TMX)

The Philadelphia crowd exploded in laughter and applause when the song began to play. 

Jason Martinez of Fox 29 got the moment captured on camera, posting it to his X account. 

Astronomer posted a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the controversial matter involving its CEO. 

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability," the company shared. 

"The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly."

The company emphasized that no other employees appeared in the video, and confirmed that Alyssa Stoddard, the Senior Director of People at Astronomer, was not present at the concert. 

Coldplay

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JULY 07: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Rogers Stadium on July 07, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images) (Robert Okine/Getty Images)

The Coldplay concert Kiss Cam turned into viral chaos after frontman Chris Martin joked that a couple on screen were "either having an affair or just very shy." 

Fox News has confirmed Cabot and her husband filed for divorce in 2018 and court documents appear to show their divorce was finalized in 2022. No divorce records have been found for Byron, who appears to still be married.

According to New Hampshire property records, Kristin and Andrew Cabot purchased a home as a married couple in April 2024. 

Several other sports teams have referenced the sudden controversy.The St. Louis Cardinals posted a picture of Albert Pujols hugging Adam Wainwright, captioning it "When Coldplay starts playing your song."

The Seattle Mariners also offered up Cal Raleigh's services for dumping, considering his nickname is "Big Dumper."

chris martin concert

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JULY 07: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Rogers Stadium on July 07, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images) (Getty Images/@calebu2/TMX)

Netflix also highlighted a moment in their recent "Quarterback" series when Kirk Cousins praised the band.

Michael Jordan's racing company also poked fun at the incident.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.