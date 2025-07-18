Phillies get into the Coldplay 'Magic' with CEO romance controversy in jumbotron bit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Philadelphia Phillies appeared to reference the sudden controversy involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron during Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Citizens Bank Park jumbotron was seen playing a Coldplay song during its kiss cam. Byron was infamously seen allegedly being caught on the jumbotron with the company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot, at a recent Coldplay concert.

The Philadelphia crowd exploded in laughter and applause when the song began to play.

Jason Martinez of Fox 29 got the moment captured on camera, posting it to his X account.

Astronomer posted a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the controversial matter involving its CEO.

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability," the company shared.

"The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly."

The company emphasized that no other employees appeared in the video, and confirmed that Alyssa Stoddard, the Senior Director of People at Astronomer, was not present at the concert.

The Coldplay concert Kiss Cam turned into viral chaos after frontman Chris Martin joked that a couple on screen were "either having an affair or just very shy."

Fox News has confirmed Cabot and her husband filed for divorce in 2018 and court documents appear to show their divorce was finalized in 2022. No divorce records have been found for Byron, who appears to still be married.

According to New Hampshire property records, Kristin and Andrew Cabot purchased a home as a married couple in April 2024.

Several other sports teams have referenced the sudden controversy.The St. Louis Cardinals posted a picture of Albert Pujols hugging Adam Wainwright, captioning it "When Coldplay starts playing your song."

The Seattle Mariners also offered up Cal Raleigh's services for dumping, considering his nickname is "Big Dumper."

Netflix also highlighted a moment in their recent "Quarterback" series when Kirk Cousins praised the band.

Michael Jordan's racing company also poked fun at the incident.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.