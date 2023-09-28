Phillies' Bryce Harper throws batting helmet into stands after ejection

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper hit the showers early Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Harper took issue with third base umpire Angel Hernandez’s determination the first baseman went around on a check swing.

However, replays appeared to show Harper did enough to hold up and check his swing. Hernandez thought otherwise.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"That’s terrible," Harper yelled, among other comments.

APP USERS VIEW THE MOMENT HERE.

Harper marched down the third base line and continued to shout at the umpire. He was subsequently tossed from the game, but he made sure to get his money’s worth.

When he finally returned to the dugout, fans at Citizens Bank Ballpark applauded him. He then tossed his batting helmet over the netting behind home plate and into the crowd.

CUBS ANNOUNCERS RIP BRAVES OVER 'ABSURD' PLAY STOPPAGE FOR RONALD ACUÑA JR. AFTER HISTORIC MOMENT

The game was tied 1-1 when Harper was booted.

The two-time MVP missed some time this season but has helped the Phillies clinch a National League wild-card spot in one of the most competitive divisions in baseball.

He entered the game against the Pirates with a .296 batting average, a .905 OPS and 21 home runs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Philadelphia was 89-69 with a few games left. The Phillies made it to the World Series last year, losing in six games to the Houston Astros.