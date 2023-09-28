Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies' Bryce Harper throws batting helmet into stands after ejection

Harper was tossed in the third inning

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper hit the showers early Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Harper took issue with third base umpire Angel Hernandez’s determination the first baseman went around on a check swing. 

However, replays appeared to show Harper did enough to hold up and check his swing. Hernandez thought otherwise.

Bryce Harper yells at Angel Hernandez

The Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper argues a call during the third inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

"That’s terrible," Harper yelled, among other comments.

Harper marched down the third base line and continued to shout at the umpire. He was subsequently tossed from the game, but he made sure to get his money’s worth.

When he finally returned to the dugout, fans at Citizens Bank Ballpark applauded him. He then tossed his batting helmet over the netting behind home plate and into the crowd.

Bryce Harper storms off

The Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper walks off the field after being ejected in the third inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The game was tied 1-1 when Harper was booted.

The two-time MVP missed some time this season but has helped the Phillies clinch a National League wild-card spot in one of the most competitive divisions in baseball.

He entered the game against the Pirates with a .296 batting average, a .905 OPS and 21 home runs.

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber

The Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, left, celebrates a home run with teammate Bryce Harper during the first inning of a game Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia was 89-69 with a few games left. The Phillies made it to the World Series last year, losing in six games to the Houston Astros.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.