Dodgers advance to NLCS after epic Game 4 thriller against Phillies

The Los Angeles Dodgers topped the Philadelphia Phillies following an 11-inning thriller in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Thursday night.

The Dodgers had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the 11th with outfielder Andy Pages at the plate against Phillies reliever Orion Kerkering. Pages hit a bouncing grounder to Kerkering, who had a tough time fielding the ball. He needed to make a rushed throw to the catcher J.T. Realmuto, but he tossed it too high and out of his reach.

Hyeseong Kim scored the game-winning run to give Los Angeles the 2-1 victory. The Dodgers’ World Series title defense was still alive.

Phillies players were seen consoling Kerkering in the dugout as he stared out at the field in disbelief.

Philadelphia drew first blood in the top of the seventh. Nick Castellanos doubled to left field and scored Max Kepler. Philadelphia just needed to use its depth in the bullpen to keep Los Angeles at bay and live to play at least one more game.

However, Cristopher Sanchez walked Mookie Betts. It allowed Justin Dean to score and tie the game.

The Dodgers received a huge pitching performance from Roki Sasaki. The rookie, who was originally signed over from Japan to be a starter, delivered three scoreless innings for the Dodgers. He struck out two on 36 pitches.

It was an all-around game that helped the Dodgers win the game and finish the series.