Dodgers advance to NLCS after epic Game 4 thriller against Phillies

Ryan Gaydos
The Los Angeles Dodgers topped the Philadelphia Phillies following an 11-inning thriller in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Thursday night.

The Dodgers had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the 11th with outfielder Andy Pages at the plate against Phillies reliever Orion Kerkering. Pages hit a bouncing grounder to Kerkering, who had a tough time fielding the ball. He needed to make a rushed throw to the catcher J.T. Realmuto, but he tossed it too high and out of his reach.

Hyeseong Kim scores a game-winning run

Los Angeles Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim, center, scores the game-winning run past Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) on a ground ball by Andy Pages and a throwing error by Phillies pitcher Orion Kerkering during the eleventh inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Hyeseong Kim scored the game-winning run to give Los Angeles the 2-1 victory. The Dodgers’ World Series title defense was still alive.

Phillies players were seen consoling Kerkering in the dugout as he stared out at the field in disbelief.

Philadelphia drew first blood in the top of the seventh. Nick Castellanos doubled to left field and scored Max Kepler. Philadelphia just needed to use its depth in the bullpen to keep Los Angeles at bay and live to play at least one more game.

Shohei Ohtani celebrates a win

Los Angeles Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim (6) celebrates with Shohei Ohtani after scoring the game-winning run on a ground ball from Andy Pages and throwing error from Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Orion Kerkering during the eleventh inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

However, Cristopher Sanchez walked Mookie Betts. It allowed Justin Dean to score and tie the game.

The Dodgers received a huge pitching performance from Roki Sasaki. The rookie, who was originally signed over from Japan to be a starter, delivered three scoreless innings for the Dodgers. He struck out two on 36 pitches.

Roki Sasaki on the mound

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki claps on the mound during the eighth inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

It was an all-around game that helped the Dodgers win the game and finish the series.

