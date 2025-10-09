Travis Kelce is 'terrified' of his dad hearing Taylor Swift's raunchy song; Kylie Kelce reacts to it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift was not exactly subtle in one of her latest songs.

The pop superstar released her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," last Friday, and the ninth track, "Wood," turned the heads of just about every listener.

The song included lyrics that just about everybody could assume were about fiancé Travis Kelce's anatomy that "opened [her] thighs."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Swift also sings that the "redwood tree … ain't hard to see" and said her beau had "new heights of manhood," a play on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's podcast title with his brother, Jason.

Jason's wife, Kylie, just like about everyone else, gave a listen to her future sister-in-law's album, and she said she is a fan. She even put "Wood" in her top-three favorite songs on the album.

But she was understandably a little bit uncomfortable.

ESPN PUNDITS, INCLUDING RYAN CLARK AND PAT MCAFEE, APOLOGIZE FOR CLAIMS ABOUT KYREN LACY

"Here's the detail? Do I need that much detail, specifically about my brother-in-law? Probably not," she said on the latest edition of her podcast. "But also, good job, Trav. That’s it. Yes. 1,000% yes, that's women supporting women. Proud of ya."

Travis discussed the album on the newest "New Heights" episode, and Jason pitched the idea of hosting a live listening party for their father.

"Dude, I'm terrified," Travis said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The album has been a massive hit, even before it was released. It had over 6 million pre-saves, the most ever on Spotify. Its lead single, "The Fate of Ophelia," also broke the record for most streams in one day.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.