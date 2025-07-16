PGA Tour golfer Wyndham Clark banned from Oakmont Country Club after US Open meltdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oakmont Country Club confirmed numerous reports on Wednesday that Wyndham Clark has been banned from the golf course property.

After missing the cut at last month's U.S. Open, a tournament he won two years ago at Los Angeles Country Club, Clark took his anger out on lockers at the prestigious club.

One alleged photo of the damage made its way around social media, as two bottom portions of lockers were completely caved in.

"Several of you have inquired about the situation involving Wyndham Clark and the steps being taken in response to his recent behavior," Oakmont Country Club President John Lynch wrote in the letter, via ESPN. "Following multiple discussions with the USGA and the OCC Board, a decision has been made that Mr. Clark will no longer be permitted on OCC property.

"This decision will remain in effect unless formally reconsidered and approved by the Board."

Lynch added that the ban could be lifted if Clark paid for the damages, made a "meaningful contribution" to charity and underwent counseling.

"Yeah, I mean, I’ve had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year some lows. I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I'm very sorry for what happened," Clark said the following week. "But I'd also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of the year and things that come up."

During the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club last month, Clark damaged a T-Mobile sign during his final round with his driver. He ended up apologizing for his actions.

Clark was hardly the only golfer to show frustration with Oakmont - Shane Lowry outwardly proclaimed, "f--- this place" after missing a putt.

During his first round , after failing to get the golf ball out of the rough, the Irish golfer ended up taking out his frustrations on a microphone. The piece of audio equipment fell to the ground after Lowry knocked it down.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

