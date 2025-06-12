Microphone endures golfer Shane Lowry's wrath during meltdown at US Open

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shane Lowry had a rough opening round at the 2025 U.S. Open tournament in Pennsylvania.

The 2019 Open Championship winner shot a disappointing 9-over par in the first round on Thursday, which put him in a tie for the 137th spot on the leaderboard. He was 2-over par after the first seven holes, but his frustrations appeared to reach a boiling point when he made it to the par-4 17th.

After failing to get the golf ball out of the rough, the Irish golfer ended up taking out his frustrations on a microphone. The piece of audio equipment fell to the ground after Lowry knocked it down.

After the first nine holes, Lowry sat at 4-over. But a string of bogeys down the stretch only added to Lowry's rough day.

The 38-year-old did manage to make an eager on the par-4 third hole.

Lowry entered this year's tournament as one of the golfers who was favorite to compete for the title. His best performance at the U.S. Open happened in 2016 when he finished in second place.

Oakmont was also the host of that year's tournament. It has drawn some criticism from players, including Lowry.

Some have raised concerns about the difficulties the golf course presents for competitors.

"It is exhausting," Lowry said. "I’m not going to do much else today, just a lot of rest."

Rory McIlroy, who won the Masters in April, said the course "felt impossible."

Bryson DeChambeau won last year's U.S. Open. He ended the first round at 3-over 73, which placed him in a tie for the 53rd spot.

