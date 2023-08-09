PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan's meeting with golfers about merger has low turnout

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan held a meeting with golfers Tuesday at TPC Southwind. But not many players showed up.

According to a report from The Associated Press, Monahan did not share new details with the estimated 25 golfers in attendance about the PGA Tour's pending partnership with LIV Golf.

Tom Hoge, the No. 42 ranked golfer, did not seem optimistic about the deal, saying it was a "very real possibility" it comes to fruition.

"There’s a lot of moving parts that have to come together for it," Hoge said, via The Associated Press.

In June, Monahan made the shocking announcement the PGA Tour and Saudi-funded upstart LIV Golf would merge. The partnership would create a new entity that would combine assets of both tours and the DP World Tour.

In the weeks since the landmark announcement, very few details have been provided about the partnership. Monahan has received some backlash from players and others.

The U.S. Senate and the U.S. Justice Department are continuing their respective investigations into the possible merger.

Rickie Fowler, the 2018 Masters Tournament runner-up, said Monahan was questioned during the meeting about contingency plans should the merger fall through.

"There are a lot of parts that have to come together," Fowler said, via The Associated Press. "You obviously have to get a majority, if not unanimous, as far as board and player support. Yes, there are a lot of things that have to come together for this to happen. And I would say that you’d have to sell everyone on that this is the best option for the tour, for the players, for everyone moving forward. I’m not saying that’s not possible."

Monahan took a leave of absence several days after the LIV Golf merger announcement.

The commissioner continues to work to regain trust from players who felt betrayed about the PGA Tour’s about-face deal. Monahan expressed regret about keeping players in the dark.

"I put players on their back foot," he said. "That’s something I regret and will not do again."

However, Monahan was bullish that a deal would get done by the end of the year and that the PGA Tour is not considering any outside investors at the moment.

"Our focus is on conversations with PIF," he said, adding later he was "determined to get this right." He said a definitive agreement by the end of the year "is the target and that is realistic."

