Peyton Manning, Pat McAfee, other sports stars mourn Colts owner Jim Irsay after death at 65

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The sports world was rocked by the death of legendary Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on Wednesday.

The news struck especially hard for many of Irsay's former Colts players, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

Manning, who played his first 13 seasons for the Colts and helped them win the Super Bowl in the 2006 season, shared his respect for Irsay in an Instagram post Wednesday night.

"I am heartbroken to hear about Jim Irsay’s passing. He was an incredibly generous and passionate owner and I will always be indebted to him for giving me my start in the NFL. His love for the Colts and the city of Indy was unmatched. His impact on the players who played for him will not be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone in the Colts community. He will be missed. Jim, rest in peace my friend," Manning wrote.

Many of Manning's old Indianapolis teammates expressed their condolences too.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Former Colts punter and current ESPN host Pat McAfee shared a long story in an X post on Wednesday, detailing his experience with Irsay throughout the punter's career.

"The 1st time he and I really had an extended convo was at training camp after the lockout in 2011.. players and front office weren’t allowed to communicate with each other during the lockout but, Jim followed me on Twitter throughout the CBA negotiations, his first day at training camp, immediately after the lockout ended, he drove his golf cart over to where I was and started firing off questions about Twitter.. He enjoyed the thought of being able to connect with Colts fans all over the world," McAfee wrote.

McAfee even credited Irsay for helping the punter succeed in his post-NFL career.

"When I decided to retire.. he and I had a 2.5 hour conversation in his office. He was sitting at his desk.. hitting the s--- out of his vape .. and we talked about everything I was hoping to go do. He tried to stop me for a few minutes.. even offered to renegotiate my contract.. and then once he realized my decision was made.. the convo turned into him trying to give me as much game as possible about running a business and maintaining authenticity," McAfee added.

"Jim has done everything he can to help me succeed.. He’d join our show anytime I asked, no matter where he was in the world.. He’d send me motivational messages when he heard I was going thru something.. he’d forward articles that he’d come across that he thought I should read."

JALEN HURTS MAINTAINS HE 'WASN'T AVAILABLE' FOR EAGLES' WHITE HOUSE VISIT

Legendary NFL kicker Adam Viniatieri expressed his condolences to Irsay in an X post. Viniatieri cemented his legacy by helping the New England Patriots win three Super Bowls from 2001-2005, often beating the Colts on the way there. However, when Irsay's team signed the kicker in 2006, it immidietly helped change the fortunes of both teams, as Viniatieri kicked the game-winning field goal against the Patriots in that year's AFC championship game to send the Colts to the Super Bowl.

"I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Jim Irsay. He was more than just an owner, he as a man of the people and his generosity was unmatched. I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to have played under his leadership, and his impact on my life. Rest in peace, Jim," Viniatieri wrote.

Former Colts star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who played for Irsay's team from 2012-2021, making four Pro Bowls, shared his love for Irsay in a post on X on Wednesday night.

"Please don’t ask me if I’m ok. Cuz I’m not. Thank You Sooo Much Mr.Irsay. I will forever hold our talks close to my heart. Love You! RIP Mr.Irsay," Hilton wrote.

Several other current and former pro athletes paid respect to the owner on social media as well, including Robert Griffin III and the son of former legendary Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Marvin Harrison Jr.

Irsay's father purchased the team in 1972, when they still played in Baltimore, for $12 million and moved the team in 1984. Irsay was the general manager of the team from 1982 to 1996 and became the NFL's youngest owner at age 37, shortly after his dad's death in 1997.

Irsay had several health issues over the years and battled drug and alcohol addiction, once admitting he had been to rehab "at least 15 times."

The Colts announced in January 2024 that Irsay was being treated for a "severe respiratory illness." That February, he posted on X that he was "on the mend."

"It's a long road, and you have to be patient. The great news is everything is going well," a hospitalized Irsay said that March after he underwent a procedure on his right leg.

Irsay said by that point he had undergone "26 surgeries over the last seven years."

Over his tenure running the day-to-day operations of the organization, Irsay won 258 games, the fourth-most in the NFL in that span. He also won 10 division titles, went 1-1 in Super Bowls and made the playoffs 18 times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is survived by three daughters and 10 grandchildren. He and his ex-wife divorced in 2013.