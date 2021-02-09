Peyton Manning opens up about Colts owner Jim Irsay, when team moved on from him after 2011 season

Peyton Manning was arguably the greatest quarterback in the history of the Indianapolis Colts franchise. But after missing the 2011 season due to a neck injury, the Colts decided to part ways with the then 36-year-old Manning since the franchise had the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft which turned out to be Andrew Luck of Stanford.

Prior to Super Bowl LV, Manning joined former Colts teammate Pat McAfee on his radio show, and he discussed his relationship with Colts owner Jim Irsay.

"I had a wonderful 14 years there. It’s obviously the team that I wanted to play for always," Manning told McAfee. "Things happen. I got injured. Colts get the first [overall] pick. To be bitter and to be frustrated; it’s like it ruined everything you worked for in those 14 years. So, Jim Irsay drafted me, he always had my back, and so I understood the decision he had to make and no hard feelings."

Manning was the No. 1 overall pick of the Colts in 1998 and he played 13 years with them before the franchise decided to move on after his neck fusion surgery. He played four more seasons with the Denver Broncos before calling it a career.

Manning won a Super Bowl with the Colts in 2006 as well as the 2016 title with the Broncos. He finished his career with 539 passing touchdowns, 71,940 passing yards, five MVPs, seven All-Pro selections, and 14 Pro Bowls.