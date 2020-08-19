Peyton Manning's nephew Arch named top QB recruit in class of 2023

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning’s nephew, Arch, is the next member of his family destined for football stardom, according to a report Wednesday.

Arch Manning, the son of Peyton and Eli Manning’s older brother Cooper, was named the top quarterback recruit in the class of 2023, according to rankings released by 247 Sports. He was ranked the country’s No. 5 overall recruit among high school football players.

NICK SABAN: DELAYING COLLEGE FOOTBALL UNTIL SPRING COULD RESULT IN 'JV SEASON'

“He really surpassed what we could have hoped for,” Nelson Stewart, Manning’s head coach at Isidore Newman, told 247 Sports.

A high school sophomore, Arch Manning attends Isidore Newman School in New Orleans. He has already received scholarship offers from several college football powerhouses, including the University of Alabama, Louisiana State University and the University of North Carolina.

As a freshman, Manning threw for 2,438 yards passing and 34 touchdowns while amassing a 9-1 record as a starter.

The Manning family has a storied NFL pedigree. Archie Manning spent 13 seasons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, Houston Oilers and Minnesota Vikings.

His sons, Peyton and Eli, were among the top NFL quarterbacks of their generation. Peyton Manning won five NFL MVP awards and two Super Bowls during his career with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, while Eli Manning won two Super Bowls of his own with the New York Giants.

Eli Manning ranks as the top-earning player in NFL history, raking in more than $252 million in salary alone during his career. Peyton Manning ranks second all-time with more than $248 million in career earnings from salary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP