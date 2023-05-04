Expand / Collapse search
Petr Klima, Oilers' Stanley Cup hero, dead at 58

Klima scored the triple-overtime goal in Game 1 of the 1990 Cup Final

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Former Edmonton Oiler Petr Klima has died at the age of 58.

Klima is perhaps best known for his triple-overtime winner in Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Final, just months after being traded to the Oilers from the Detroit Red Wings.

Klima netted the goal against the Boston Bruins, which was the start of Edmonton winning the series in five games.

Petr Klima, #85 of the Edmonton Oilers, turns up ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs during a preseason game action on September 21, 1991, at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.  (Graig Abel Collection/Getty Images)

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Oilers alum Petr Klima & extend our condolences to his family & all loved ones," the Oilers wrote on Twitter. "The forward scored one of the most iconic goals in team history, tallying the triple-OT winner in Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Final vs. Boston."

"The NHL mourns the passing of Czech legend Petr Klima, who scored 313 goals across 13 NHL seasons," the league said in a separate statement. "Klima helped the Oilers win the 1990 Stanley Cup while scoring a memorable triple-overtime winner in Game 1 of the Final. Our sympathies are with his family, friends and many fans."

Leftwinger Pter Klima of the Edmonton Oilers moves the puck during a game against the Los Angeles Kings at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California.  The Kings won the game, 6-3.  (Elsa Hasch/Allsport)

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Klima was the first player to defect from then-Czechoslovakia and join the NHL, making his debut in 1985. 

The Red Wings helped Klima get to the United States after he met with team brass and was in hiding with them for several days. The plan had been derived about a year and a half earlier. He wore the No. 85 throughout his career in honor of the year he defected to the States.

Klima racked up 573 points (313 goals, 260 assists) in 786 career games with the Red Wings, Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins and hung up his skates in 2003.

Petr Klima, #85 of the Detroit Red Wings, skates on the ice during the game against the Los Angeles Kings at the Great Western Forum in Inglewod, California. The Kings defeated the Red Wings 4-2.

He died in his hometown of Chomutov in the Czech Republic.