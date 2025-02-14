Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shaprio mocked for Cowboys dig at Eagles' Super Bowl parade speech

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro couldn't help bringing up the Dallas Cowboys while celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles Friday.

During the Eagles' victory parade celebrating Sunday's Super Bowl victory, Shapiro gave a speech in which he suggested the Eagles are "America's Team."

"People love to hate on the Eagles. People love to hate on Philly. I think we became America's Team in all of this. I hope Dallas hears this," Shapiro yelled during his speech.

Shapiro then reposted a Sports Illustrated article that covered his comments on X. Many critics were quick to mock him for the comments in response.

"Crazy thinking about a team that hasn’t won a Super Bowl in 30 years during the parade," one user wrote.

"We don’t want to be America’s team. Why would you think we do? Just stop," wrote another user.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Other critics were quick to point out the Eagles share a state with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have a longer history of success than the Eagles, with six Super Bowl wins compared to the Eagles' two.

"They're not even Pennsylvania's team," one user wrote.

Another user asked, "If the Steelers win next year…what will you say?"

Many users pointed out how much time Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker took during their speeches. Parker was even booed during hers and was met with chants of "wrap it up!" from fans.

"You and the mayor should’ve just said "Go Birds" and then exited the stage. No one was there to see either of you. I said what I said," one user wrote in response.

NFL FANS INTERVENE AFTER RESTAURANT OWNED BY EAGLES' CJ GARDNER-JOHNSON'S MOM HIT BY UNWARRANTED BAD REVIEWS

Another user wrote, "You and Cherelle hogged way too much time at the podium. Nobody wanted to listen to either of you."

Shapiro has come under fire from conservatives after suing President Donald Trump 's administration Thursday to unfreeze federal funds. Shapiro said the administration's decision jeopardizes Pennsylvania projects, including "reclaiming abandoned mine land, capping and plugging orphan wells, and lowering consumer costs."

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth is incurring debt on federally approved projects.

"The federal government has entered into a contract with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, promising to provide billions of dollars in congressionally approved funding that we have committed to serious needs – like protecting public health; cutting energy costs; providing safe, clean drinking water; and creating jobs in rural communities. With this funding freeze, the Trump administration is breaking that contract, and it’s my job as governor to protect Pennsylvania’s interests," Shapiro said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"While multiple federal judges have ordered the Trump administration to unfreeze this funding, access has not been restored, leaving my administration with no choice but to pursue legal action to protect the interests of the Commonwealth and its residents."

The Trump administration has called the legal challenges to Trump’s executive orders "an attempt to undermine the will of the American people." The White House on Thursday dismissed Shapiro’s lawsuit as an extension of the "left’s resistance."

"Radical leftists can either choose to swim against the tide and reject the overwhelming will of the people, or they can get on board and work with President Trump to advance his wildly popular agenda. These lawsuits are nothing more than an extension of the left’s resistance — and the Trump administration is ready to face them in court," White House principal deputy press secretary Harrison Fields said.