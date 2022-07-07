Penguins sign Kris Letang to six-year contract extension

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kris Letang is not going anywhere.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Letang have agreed to a six-year, $36.6 million contract extension, the team announced. The contract will run through the 2027-2028 season.

The 35-year-old was a third round draft pick in the 2005 NHL Draft. Last season Letang played 78 games, scoring 10 goals with 58 assists and amassing 68 points. Letang’s plus/minus of +20 was the second-best mark of his career.

The franchise legend is a three-time Stanley Cup champion in 2009, ’16, and ’17. Letang is the best defenseman to ever wear a Penguins jersey as he holds the team record for defensemen in games played (941), goals (144), assists (506), and points (650). Letang also holds the franchise’s record for defensemen in playoff games played (149), playoff goals (23), playoff assists (67), and playoff points (90).

Letang scored the Stanley Cup-clinching goal in Game 6 of the 2016 Stanley Cup Final in San Jose. The only two players who have played more games in a Penguins uniform are teammates Sidney Crosby (1,108) and upcoming free agent Evgeni Malkin (981).

"Kris epitomizes what it means to be a Pittsburgh Penguin," said general manager Ron Hextall. "The role he plays on our team is irreplaceable, he is a leader in our locker room, and has made countless contributions to the organization over the last 15-plus years, which includes three Stanley Cup Championships. We are thrilled to make him a Penguin for life."

The Penguins have been active this offseason: signing backup goalie Casey DeSmith to a two-year contract, Bryan Rust to a six-year contract extension and Raivis Ansons to a three-year contract, and keeping Taylor Fedun to a two-year contract extension.

Some notable free agents from the 2021-2022 team that have not yet been extended or signed by a team are: Malkin, trade deadline acquisition Rickard Rakell, and Kasperi Kapanaen.

Fox News' Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.