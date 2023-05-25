Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots
Published

Patriots stripped two days of OTAs for offseason violation: reports

Patriots' mandatory minicamp begins June 12

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The New England Patriots have been stripped of two days of organized team activities (OTAs) because of an offseason violation, according to multiple reports. 

The Patriots were already two days into their OTAs schedule when they announced on Wednesday that Thursday’s session, which would have been open to the media, was canceled. 

Patriots coach Bill Belichick at training camp

Coach Bill Belichick walks between drills as the New England Patriots held their third day of training camp on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Sources told ESPN that this week’s session and another next week were taken away from the team because of a violation of offseason rules. 

Pro Football Talk reported separately that an offseason special teams meeting was the source of the violation. Sources told the outlet that the meeting was optional but was made visible on the formal schedule, which the NFL Players Association said made it "mandatory."

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick at training camp

Head coach Bill Belichick at the Patriots' training camp at Gillette Stadium. (Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The Patriots currently have OTAs scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week and five more in the first two weeks of June. Mandatory minicamp begins June 12. 

According to the NFL Network, Tuesday’s session has been canceled. 

Patriots Helmet

The New England Patriots logo on a helmet during the Cincinnati Bengals game on Dec. 24, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFL stripped practices from several teams last season, including the Chicago Bears, after they violated the league’s rules for non-contact practices during the offseason.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.