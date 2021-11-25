Patriots' Matt Judon hates this popular Thanksgiving side: 'Get it off the table'

New England Patriots defensive end Matt Judon loves Thanksgiving, but if this dish is on the menu, you can count him out.

Judon is no fan of macaroni and cheese and made the declaration Tuesday when he was asked about his favorite Thanksgiving dish.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m not even gonna answer your question. I’m gonna tell you: We got to get macaroni and cheese off the table," Judon told reporters, via Boston.com.

He described mac and cheese as "just cheese and noodles" and called it "not that good." He said he never liked the type of food and suggested it impacted his stomach a bit.

THANKSGIVING DAY NFL SCHEDULE 2021: WHICH TEAMS ARE PLAYING, KICKOFF TIMES AND MORE

"I have never liked macaroni and cheese. And you know how they say like, ‘Oh, your taste buds change every seven years. You just got to…’ Every time I try it, it’s the same thing. And it’s never gonna change. It is never gonna get better, all right? I’m almost 30 now. I’m pretty set in my ways. And it’s disgusting. Get it off the table. The bathrooms will be less busy," he said.

"I’m gonna have to fight everybody in house, one by one," he said jokingly if mac and cheese lands on his plate. "And I’m gonna wait until they eat their macaroni and cheese, get sluggish, and then I’m gonna whoop them."

If mac and cheese helps Judon keep up his career year, then so be it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 11 games this season, he’s already set a career high with 10.5 sacks. He also has 40 total tackles and a fumble recovery. He’s a big reason why the Patriots have one of the best defenses in the NFL.