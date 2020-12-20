Patriots eliminated from playoff contention for first time since 2008

The New England Patriots are a shining example of success and have been a pillar of dominance in the AFC since 2000, but their streak of making the playoffs came to an end Sunday.

The Patriots fell to the Miami Dolphins, 22-12, in their Week 15 NFL matchup guaranteeing the team at least an 8-8 record in 2022, but also eliminating any hope of sneaking into the NFL playoffs.

Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa ran for two touchdowns and also passed for 145 yards in the win. Salvon Ahmed led Miami with 122 rushing yards and a touchdown as well.

But it was New England that couldn’t get the offense in high gear.

Cam Newton was 17-for-27 with 209 passing yards and was sacked three times. He didn’t turn the ball over. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had the lone fumble in the game.

Meyers did finish the game with seven catches for 111 yards. Sony Michel led the Patriots on the ground with 74 yards on 10 carries.

Kicker Nick Folk scored all the points for the Patriots. He was 4-for-4 with his field goal attempts.

The Patriots were hit with the double whammy of losing a playoff spot and the AFC East division title. The Patriots last missed out on both in 2008 despite going 11-5. Tom Brady was injured in the first week of the season and New England was forced to start Matt Cassel.

Since Bill Belichick took over as head coach in 2000, the Patriots only had missed the playoffs three times before Sunday.