Julian Edelman reveals 'beef' with Tom Brady, says Bucs won't repeat as Super Bowl champs

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has got a "beef" with good friend and longtime teammate Tom Brady .

During a recent episode of "Inside the NFL" on Paramount+, Edelman said he believed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers "definitely have a shot" at repeating as Super Bowl champions but, when pressed further, he revealed his true feelings.

TOM BRADY NEEDS TO BE TREATED LIKE A ‘NAMELESS, FACELESS GUY,’ JETS PLAYER SAYS

"Nah, I don’t think they’re gonna repeat this year," Edelman said, via CBS Boston . "I mean, I think the team is getting depleted right now."

The Bucs’ roster has taken a hard hit due to COVID-19 and injuries ruling out some of the team's heavy hitters late in the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wide receiver Chris Godwin was ruled out for the remainder of the season on Dec. 21 with a torn ACL. Running back Leonard Fournette was placed on injured reserve shortly after with a hamstring injury.

Mike Evans was elevated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday but is questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets as he’s still dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined in Week 16. Antonio Brown was limited in Wednesday’s practice before sitting out on Thursday because of a nagging ankle injury that saw him miss five games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Outside linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul, and punter Bradley Pinion are also out and cornerback Richard Sherman is listed as questionable.

With serious roster issues, Edelman was asked if he received a call from Brady to which he revealed "we have a little beef right now."

"We’ll leave it between us. But we have a beef right now," he continued. "I can’t [share what it’s about.] I can’t kiss and tell! I can’t kiss and tell, like someone said."