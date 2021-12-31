Expand / Collapse search
Julian Edelman reveals 'beef' with Tom Brady, says Bucs won't repeat as Super Bowl champs

The former Patriots wide receiver pointed to the Bucs' depleted roster as the biggest factor

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has got a "beef" with good friend and longtime teammate Tom Brady

During a recent episode of "Inside the NFL" on Paramount+, Edelman said he believed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers "definitely have a shot" at repeating as Super Bowl champions but, when pressed further, he revealed his true feelings. 

"Nah, I don’t think they’re gonna repeat this year," Edelman said, via CBS Boston. "I mean, I think the team is getting depleted right now."

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yells at a referee during the 4th quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yells at a referee during the 4th quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Bucs’ roster has taken a hard hit due to COVID-19 and injuries ruling out some of the team's heavy hitters late in the season.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin was ruled out for the remainder of the season on Dec. 21 with a torn ACL. Running back Leonard Fournette was placed on injured reserve shortly after with a hamstring injury. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) can't hang onto a pass after getting hit by New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) can't hang onto a pass after getting hit by New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Mike Evans was elevated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday but is questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets as he’s still dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined in Week 16. Antonio Brown was limited in Wednesday’s practice before sitting out on Thursday because of a nagging ankle injury that saw him miss five games. 

Outside linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul, and punter Bradley Pinion are also out and cornerback Richard Sherman is listed as questionable. 

With serious roster issues, Edelman was asked if he received a call from Brady to which he revealed "we have a little beef right now."

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) during the first half of the AFC Championship game Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) during the first half of the AFC Championship game Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. (Mark Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

"We’ll leave it between us. But we have a beef right now," he continued. "I can’t [share what it’s about.] I can’t kiss and tell! I can’t kiss and tell, like someone said."

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com