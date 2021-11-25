Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New England Patriots
Published

Patriots' Bill Belichick's favorite Thanksgiving dish: 'Load ‘em up'

Patriots will have some much-needed time to celebrate holiday after winning two straight in shortened week

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is certainly focusing on Sunday's matchup against the Tennessee Titans after securing first place in the AFC East, but before that, he’ll be digging into his favorite Thanksgiving dish. 

During his weekly appearance on WEEI, Belichick revealed what he looks forward to most during the holiday --- and it’s not the stuffing. 

THANKSGIVING DAY NFL SCHEDULE 2021: WHICH TEAMS ARE PLAYING, KICKOFF TIMES AND MORE 

"Oh boy. It would be hard for me to turn down any type of potatoes," Belichick said. "I’ll go with whatever; mashed potatoes, scalloped, baked or however they make it. Load ‘em up. Load ‘em up. Throw some butter on there. Starch me up!" 

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts to a call during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts to a call during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium. (Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

The Patriots will have some much-needed time to celebrate the holiday after winning two straight in a shortened week, rising to first place in the AFC East with a big win over the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick applauds toward his players on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick applauds toward his players on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Belichick said he’s anticipating a challenge against the Titans who are coming off a loss against the Houston Texans.

"Ryan’s [Tannehill] always played well against us, he’s a very smart player," Belichick said. "He’s very athletic, he’s fast … He’s done a good job." 

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/John Amis)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Patriots will have to reset quickly following Sunday’s game as they gear up to play the Buffalo Bills in a heavily anticipated AFC East matchup on Dec. 6.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com