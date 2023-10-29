Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes, dealing with flu, gets IV treatment to play vs Broncos: report

The snow-covered Denver area isn't the best environment for someone with the flu

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is under the weather heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos on the road, but that won’t keep him out of this AFC West rivalry game. 

The Chiefs announced that Mahomes is dealing with an illness, but he did not get an injury designation on Sunday morning that would put his status for the game in jeopardy. He wasn’t on the injury report all week either. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Patrick Mahomes reacts on field

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs looks to the stands during the Los Angeles Chargers game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

According to NFL Network, Mahomes has been dealing with the flu, and after feeling symptoms on Saturday, he had IVs administered, so he could get the proper fluids that would allow him to play. 

While the Chiefs appear confident that Mahomes’ sickness won’t affect his play, the Denver area is expected to see several inches of snow, which of course isn’t the best environment for someone dealing with an illness.

But Mahomes has always been one to try to play no matter what he may be dealing with physically. 

Patrick Mahomes vs the Seahawks

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs during pregame against the Seattle Seahawks at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 24, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The two-time MVP has helped lead the Chiefs to a 6-1 record to start the season, and he wants to keep that going against a Broncos squad they beat earlier this year. 

Mahomes is coming off the best game of the season by far last week, where the Chiefs dominated the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-17. He lit it up in the first half, which eventually led to a 424-yard performance with four touchdown passes and one interception thrown on 32 of 42. 

Mahomes has been crushing it through seven starts this season, totaling 2,017 yards with 15 touchdowns to six interceptions, completing 69.5% of his passes, which would be a career-high if the season ended today. 

Patrick Mahomes runs

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs runs against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We’ll see how much the expected snow affects this game, especially in the passing game for both Mahomes and his quarterback opponent, Russell Wilson, at 4:25 p.m. ET.  

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.