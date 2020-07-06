Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs agree to 10-year contract extension worth $450M: report

The Kansas City Chiefs have locked in their Super Bowl MVP quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have agreed to a 10-year contract extension, which will keep him tied to Kansas City through the 2031 NFL season, according to ESPN.

ESPN also reported that the contract is worth $450 million in total.

The Chiefs traded up to select Mahomes with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 draft, and he spent one season behind quarterback Alex Smith before taking over as the starter the following year. Mahomes won the NFL MVP award his first season under center for the Chiefs, and he guided the team to the AFC Championship before falling to the New England Patriots in overtime.

Mahomes dealt with some nagging injuries last season and missed two games, but he came back to lead the Chiefs to a winning streak that ended with consecutive come-from-behind wins in the playoffs over the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, and was the Super Bowl LIV MVP after leading the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Here is some of the reaction around the league following Mahomes’ contract extension: