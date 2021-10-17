Patrick Mahomes' brother catches heat for dancing on Sean Taylor's memorial logo

Patrick Mahomes’ brother was on the receiving end of some strong criticism from NFL fans after he was seen doing a TikTok dance on the Sean Taylor memorial logo that was on FedExField as the Kansas City Chiefs played the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

In the video, Jackson Mahomes can be seen dancing to the latest trend circulating around the social media app. Mahomes appeared to be in between the ropes that were supposed to prohibit anyone from standing on that part of the field, let alone dancing on it. Pictures appeared to show he wasn’t the only one standing in the roped-off area.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The TikTok star, who is regularly seen with his brother’s fiancé Brittany Matthews supporting his brother, caught a lot of heat on social media.

He would later tweet an apology.

"I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family," Jackson Mahomes tweeted.

PATRICK MAHOMES' MOM TAKES ISSUE WITH ONE INTERCEPTION BEING COUNTED AGAINST HER SON

Washington retired Taylor’s number on Sunday, making him the third player in franchise history to have the honor. Washington selected Taylor with the No. 5 pick of the 2004 NFL Draft. He was a two-time Pro Bowler before he was killed in a botched robbery attempt in 2007.

Taylor’s family joined the team for the ceremony on the field, players wore a decal to pay tribute to the defensive back and coaches wore a No. 21 lapel pin.

Jackson Mahomes was involved in a fan incident earlier in the season when the Chiefs lost to the Baltimore Ravens. He was being taunted by Ravens fans and threw a water bottle at one of them.

Patrick Mahomes said at the time there was more to the clip than meets the eye.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Obviously, it's something we don't want to necessarily do," he said, via KSHB-TV. "There were things that were said to him and [Patrick’s fiancé Brittany Matthews] that you don't see on the clip. He's been good at trying not to respond to that stuff. He takes a lot and he's usually pretty good at it and he'll learn from it and try to stay away from those people as best he can."