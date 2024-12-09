Panthers promising rookie Jonathon Brooks tears ACL 3 weeks after recovering from same injury

The Carolina Panthers’ fear regarding their rookie running back Jonathon Brooks was confirmed on Monday, as the second-round pick re-tore his ACL, rendering him out for the remainder of the season.

It’s a sad situation for Brooks, the second-round pick out of Texas, as he tore the same right ACL he rehabbed from last year’s tear during his final season with the Longhorns, the team announced on Monday.

Brooks had only returned to the Panthers three weeks ago, but an extensive rehab will be the plan yet again after getting his ligament repaired.

The injury was a non-contact situation, as Brooks tried to cut to his left, planting on his right foot, but he quickly went down as he felt something was wrong. It was only the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brooks attempted to walk to the sideline on his own power, but he fell to the turf and needed help to get off the field.

The running back tore his ACL in November 2023 during Texas’ run to the College Football Playoff, which was a tough blow not just for the Longhorns, but Brooks’ draft stock.

Brooks totaled 1,139 rushing yards and 286 receiving yards with 11 total touchdowns over 11 games for the Longhorns prior to his injury in 2023 – his first year as a lead back in college football.

Many believed he would be a first-round selection because of his success in Austin last year, but he dropped to the second round where the Panthers snagged him No. 46 overall following the ACL injury. Teams knew he needed time to continue rehab, and the Panthers were willing to help him through that process.

There were some who questioned whether Brooks should even see the field this season, as Carolina once again had a rough go of it after finishing 2-15 last season.

But Brooks was on the field making his NFL Debut in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs, though Chuba Hubbard remained the lead back for the offense.

Brooks, being used sparingly, rushed for 25 yards on eight carries prior to Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

