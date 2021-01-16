Expand / Collapse search
Packers back in NFC Championship game after pull away from Rams

Los Angeles kept it close but Aaron Rodgers was able to lead Green Bay to the win

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Green Bay Packers advanced to their second consecutive NFC Championship game with a victory Saturday night over the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round, 32-18.

Green Bay will play the winner of the New Orleans Saints-Tampa Bay Buccaneers divisional game. They will host the championship game at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

The Packers got to the NFC title game last season but lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

