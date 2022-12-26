Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Published

Packers' Jaire Alexander delivers hilarious troll in postgame comments about interception against Dolphins

The Packers have won three games in a row

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
The Green Bay Packers won their third consecutive game, keeping their postseason hopes alive with a win over the Dolphins on Christmas Day.

Green Bay picked off three of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's passes in the fourth quarter as the Packers rallied to beat the Dolphins 26-20 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Defensive back Jaire Alexander had a Merry Christmas by making one of those crucial interceptions.

Jaire Alexander, #23 of the Green Bay Packers, celebrates after an interception against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Alexander kicked of the interception party early in the fourth quarter. Tagovailoa sailed a pass intended for Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and Alexander was in position to make a big play.

Miami needed a touchdown in the game's final two minutes to tie, but Tagovailoa's three interceptions in three straight possessions in the fourth quarters ended the Dolphins' comeback bid. His turnover with around six minutes remaining in the contest set up a Packers field goal to make it a six-point game.

After the game, Alexander stopped to talk to FOX Sports' Pam Oliver about the interception.

"Oh man, that’s easy," he began.

Alexander gave an entertaining breakdown of how Tagovailoa’s overthrow helped create the turnover.

"So i'm just lining up, I seen No. 10 motioning over… I seen No. 10 coming across the field. I said, ‘Oh snap he fast,' so I backed off. When I backed off, I seen him coming. He ran right in front of me. I was like ‘wow is he really overthrowing it?'… Took it down the sidelines, turnt with my guys, gave the football to a little kid wearing 23."

Jaire Alexander, #23 of the Green Bay Packers, runs off the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

He also declared that the "PACK IS BACK!"

Jaylen Waddle had a good day with five receptions for 143 yards on the day. However, Alexander decided to unleash a troll directed at the Dolphins wide receiver.

On his way to the locker room, Alexander hit Waddle's signature celebration, "The Waddle," as he made his way into the stadium's tunnel.

The Packers still have an outside chance of making it into the playoffs and close out the season with games against the Vikings and the Lions.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.