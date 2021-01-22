Packers' goal is to get Aaron Rodgers one more Super Bowl ring, Davante Adams says

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams made clear he is going to do everything he can to get Aaron Rodgers another Super Bowl ring.

Adams has been one of Rodgers’ top targets for the last several years. He had a great game in last year’s NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers and is now hoping his statistical prowess can help the team get a victory and get back to the Super Bowl.

"I think we all want it as equally for ourselves, which ends up getting Aaron one in the end. But he definitely deserves it," Adams said Wednesday, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

"It's a tough thing, because you look at [Tom] Brady, and everybody wants to make that comparison forever. So it's basically turned into a quarterback stat, a Super Bowl. So if that's what it's going to be, then obviously we're going to put as much as we can in ourselves to help him get there.

"And ultimately will relieve him of the Super Bowl being the thing that's keeping him from being the G.O.A.T. Because in my mind, he's the G.O.A.T. regardless of how many Super Bowls are won. But just for the world, just to shut them up, I guess we can go out there and get one for him."

Adams led the league with 18 touchdown catches in 2020. He had a career-high 113 catches for 1,374 yards in 14 games for Green Bay.

In last week’s playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, Adams had nine catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. He has seven receiving touchdowns in nine career playoff games.

Green Bay has to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to get to the Super Bowl. Kickoff is slated for 3:05 p.m. ET on FOX.