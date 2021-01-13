Packers' Davante Adams lack of 'fatigue' is strongest asset, NFL Hall of Famer says

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams solidified himself as one of the best players at his position in 2020 after he and quarterback Aaron Rodgers proved to be a dynamic duo in the Packers’ high-octane offense.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Adams, who was targeted a team-high 149 times, hauled in 115 catches for 1,374 receiving yards and a league-high 18 touchdowns to lead the Packers to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. At times, the Rodgers-Adams duo proved to be unstoppable against some of the best defenses in the league.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Packers wide receiver James Lofton is a huge fan of Adams’ game. Lofton, the No. 6 pick in the 1978 NFL Draft, was an eight-time Pro Bowler who played for the Packers from 1978-1986.

Lofton made an appearance on Morten Andersen's "Great Dane Nation Podcast" presented by VegasInsider.com and he spoke about Adams and why he’s had so much success this season.

2020-21 NFL DIVISIONAL ROUND MATCHUPS, SCHEDULE AND MORE

"The connection between he and Aaron Rodgers is incredible," Lofton said. "What I love most about him is he took his 4.55 speed in the 40 and turned it into an asset. He can run a 4.55 [40-yard dash] probably 100 times on a Sunday afternoon because he has conditioned himself to an ultimate level where there is no fatigue factor in him at all… I don’t see anybody who rivals what he does."

Adams, a second-round pick out of Fresno State, was actually announced as the Packers’ draft pick by Lofton himself back in 2014. Adams was a part of the same draft class as wide receivers Sammy Watkins, Mike Evans, Odell Beckham Jr., and Brandin Cooks, all of whom have had productive seasons so far in their careers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The only difference is that Adams didn’t have the same hype surrounding him as his fellow draftmates. Adams was the ninth wideout taken, and his pre-draft measurables included a 4.56 40-yard dash, which was one reason why the likes of Kelvin Benjamin, Marqise Lee, Jordan Matthews, and Paul Richardson were selected ahead of him.

Now, Adams will look to lead the Packers against the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs on Saturday afternoon.