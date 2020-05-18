Packers' Aaron Rodgers says coronavirus stay-at-home order is like 'house arrest'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sick of the coronavirus just like everyone else. During a recent interview with reporters, Rodgers compared the restrictions across the world to being on “house arrest.”

"For many of us — and I've seen a lot of comments on this and obviously my story coming back from Peru before the country kind of went into a lockdown — I think we all were buying into the idea of quarantine to flatten the curve and I think there are a lot of questions now that it's more of a house arrest to find a cure with people wondering exactly what that means as far as the future of the country and the freedoms we're allowed to have at this point," Rodgers stated.

When the coronavirus pandemic really began to hit countries across the globe, Rodgers was in Peru, and he was fortunate enough to leave the country and make it back home before lockdowns affected international travel.

It’s still too early to tell if the 2020 NFL season will be affected by the pandemic, but as of right now, the league believes that it will start on time. Rodgers said the country is definitely facing bigger problems right now.

"I'm very hopeful that we can have a [football] season,” Rodgers said. “I think the important thing to think about, though, which is more important than that, is the state of the country and the fact that we have 36-plus million people on unemployment right now, we have rising poverty levels to go along with the unemployment, you have suicide hotline is up 8,000 percent.

“There's really a lot of problems going on in the country right now associated with the fear around this pandemic,” Rodgers added, “and I hope that we can use some common sense moving forward and make decisions that are going to be in the best interest of all people moving forward, and I hope that sports is a part of that at some point."