Overzealous Padres fan tackled by security trying to get a selfie with Manny Machado after walk-off homer

The San Diego Padres pulled off an incredible comeback victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in front of a record crowd at Petco Park on Friday night, and apparently one fan tried to join in on the celebrations happening down on the field.

The Padres held on to a comfortable lead before the crowd of more than 47,000. But that all changed in the ninth inning, when the Diamondbacks orchestrated a comeback from a five-run deficit in the top of the inning to take an 8-7 lead.

"This is a game of focus and refocus. It was a tough one, because you feel like 7-2, well played, well pitched . . . it’s never over until it's over, obviously," manager Mike Shildt said after the game.

But the Padres responded with All-Star Jurickson Profar, who hit a tying home run, and Manny Machado, who sealed the win with his walk-off homer.

"It just tells you about this team. We never stop fighting. We have that fight in us. Obviously, it was a tough ninth inning there for us, but we don’t stop the fight. We come in, and we continue to compete, and this team’s been doing that all year," he said after getting doused in Gatorade.

Machado tipped his hat to the fans. The 47,171 people in Petco Park marked the largest crowd in stadium history.

The crowd roared as Machado made his way back to the dugout to celebrate with his team, and that’s when the broadcast captured an overzealous fan who had managed to get on the field and attempt to take a selfie with Machado.

For a brief moment, it appeared that Machado was celebrating with the man, seemingly unaware and caught up in the celebration. But just moments later, the fan was tackled to the ground by security.

It was unclear whether the fan was arrested for storming the field, but the incident didn’t seem to bother Machado.

"It was fun. This is what we play for right here," he said. "This is what we play for, especially in front of this crowd coming back home. . . . It was a hell of a night."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.




