Orlando City SC fans storm empty seats to distract NYCFC during penalty kicks

Orlando City SC defeated NYCFC in penalties during the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals Wednesday night but it wasn’t without some interesting fanfare.

As the two teams entered penalty kicks, NYCFC chose to kick at the opposite side of Orlando City SC’s fan section called “The Wall.” However, the fans rushed over to the other side.

Security initially tried to prevent the fans from going into the empty section but the group was undeterred, according to MLS Soccer.

Orlando City SC ended up defeating NYCFC, 5-4, in penalty kicks.

The squad takes on rival Atlanta United in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals.