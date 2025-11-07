Oregon girls who protested trans athlete at track and field medal podium score legal win in lawsuit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oregon teens Alexa Anderson and Reese Eckard scored a win in their legal battle against the state's high school sports association after they stepped down from a medal podium to protest a trans athlete in May.

Anderson and Eckard's lawsuit against the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) alleges the league excluded them from official photos after the protest and even withheld their medals. The suit argues the girls' First Amendment rights were infringed upon by the officials.

U.S. District Court Judge Youlee Yim You denied the OSAA's motion to strike a portion of the lawsuit that highlighted what forms of political speech the league does allow, including Black Lives Matter and pro-LGBTQ pride messaging, which was a key point in the plaintiffs' argument.

Anderson condemned the OSAA for attempting to strike that argument in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"I'm not surprised OSAA thought their past behavior didn't matter — or that the judge disagreed. That's the thing with bias: The worst offenders are the ones who can't see their own behavior for what it is," Anderson said.

Anderson and Eckard are being represented in their case by the America First Policy Institute (AFPI).

"This may seem like a small procedural win, but it’s actually a big one. Every time a judge refuses to let government officials or institutions silence women for speaking the truth, it’s a victory for the First Amendment and for common sense," the AFPI said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"When the OSAA proudly celebrates causes like BLM and Pride Month but then punishes our plaintiffs for expressing a different, equally protected belief, it exposes the hypocrisy at the heart of their actions. The Constitution doesn’t let government officials pick which viewpoints are acceptable. And today’s ruling reaffirmed that truth."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the OSAA for comment on You's ruling.

Anderson and Eckard were honored at the seventh annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards Thursday night, receiving the Most Valuable Patriot Award for their protest in May.

"I’m so incredibly grateful, and none of this would've been possible without the support of every single one of you who has seen our story, who has shared it and brought our story and our fight into the national spotlight," Anderson said during her acceptance speech.

"I want to start off by thanking God. I thank God that you’re all here tonight. I thank God that He gave Alexa and I the courage to stand for truth," Eckard added. "There are so many girls that deserve this award for their courage."

The two high school track stars, who have continued in their sport at the collegiate level, joined "Fox & Friends" Friday morning to discuss the award and the impact that decision has had on their lives and the fight for women’s rights.

"To get that award was honestly just such an honor. It was never something that I thought would happen when we stepped off that podium," Anderson said.

Reflecting on the decision to speak out, she "100%" believes it was worth it.

"I think fighting for the rights of women’s sports to have a safe and fair environment is going to be a fight we’re going to be a part of for years — maybe even our lifetime. And it’s so incredibly worth it if we can help all these girls to have a safe and fair environment."