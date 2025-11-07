Oregon athletes win 'Most Valuable Patriot' award after refusing to share podium with trans competitor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Oregon female athletes were honored at the seventh annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards on Thursday night for their decision to speak out in support of women’s rights in sports after refusing to stand on a podium alongside a transgender opponent — a decision neither girl realized would become part of the national discourse.

Alexa Anderson, a freshman competing in the pole vault at the University of South Alabama, and Reese Eckard, a member of the Biola University women’s track and field team, were awarded the "Most Valuable Patriot Award" at Thursday night’s ceremony in Brookville, New York, after they refused to stand on the podium in the Oregon State Activities Association’s girls high jump final in May, after a transgender student placed fifth in the event.

In a lawsuit filed after the incident, the girls claimed they were excluded from official photos and that their medals were withheld.

"I’m so incredibly grateful, and none of this would've been possible without the support of every single one of you who has seen our story, who has shared it and brought our story and our fight into the national spotlight," Anderson said during her acceptance speech.

"I want to start off by thanking God. I thank God that you’re all here tonight. I thank God that He gave Alexa and I the courage to stand for truth," Eckard added in hers. "There are so many girls that deserve this award for their courage."

The two high school track stars, who have continued in their sport at the collegiate level, joined "Fox & Friends" Friday morning to discuss the award and the impact that decision has had on their lives and the fight for women’s rights.

"To get that award was honestly just such an honor. It was never something that I thought would happen when we stepped off that podium," Anderson said.

She said that, reflecting on the decision to speak out, she "100%" believes it was worth it.

"I think fighting for the rights of women’s sports to have a safe and fair environment is going to be a fight we’re going to be a part of for years – maybe even our lifetime. And it’s so incredibly worth it if we can help all these girls to have a safe and fair environment."

Eckard echoed that sentiment.

"It’s just crazy to be able to stand up for all the girls who are trying to compete at – in just high school or college– just knowing that we fought so hard to protect women’s rights in sports and to be able to say that we took a stand, is just amazing."