OnlyFans model says fired Michigan coach Sherrone Moore 'slid into' her DMs: 'Wasn't surprised'

The Sherrone Moore saga continues, and an OnlyFans model claimed the fired Michigan head football coach "slid into" her direct messages after it was revealed Thursday he followed many other OnlyFans and Instagram models.

Moore even once attended a party thrown by convicted music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, according to a post of Moore's on X.

Moore was booked into jail Wednesday night after he was dismissed for allegedly having an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer.

"I wasn’t surprised he was all in my DMs trying to risk it all with an OF model," "fitness influencer" and OnlyFans model Mia Sorety said X.

After the bombshell news Wednesday night, many went digging into Moore’s social media presence, and users on X started to find he was following many OnlyFans, Instagram models and college women.

"Look at Cherrone [sic] Moore’s following list on Instagram," one X user tweeted. "The dude follows hundreds of college girls, only fans models, & female reporters/anchors. It’s crazy & obvious the dude is a cheater."

Sorety replied, "He absolutely was."

Sports podcast host Justin Spiro also found a photo of Sorety at Michigan Stadium for a football game "a couple years ago" supporting the Wolverines.

As Moore’s social media history was dissected, it was found he attended a Kentucky Derby party thrown by Combs at the Louisville Palace hotel.

"What a great week in Paris! Such a blessing to be apart of the Michigan family! Off to the Ville for the weekend to enjoy the #KentuckyDerby Festivities! @trifectagala hosted by @Diddy tonight to start it off! #BonjourBlue #CantStopWontStop

This 2018 party came before Diddy’s infamous "white parties," which involved alleged sex abuse.

Moore has been married since 2015 and has three daughters with his wife.

Moore was locked up in the Washtenaw County Jail in Michigan Wednesday, Fox News Digital confirmed. No charges have been listed yet for the coach.

Pittsfield police said they responded to a home as part of an assault investigation. Police said a suspect was taken into custody and that the incident does not appear to be random. Police said the suspect was being held in the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County prosecutor.

Moore was dismissed by athletic director Warde Manuel Wednesday.

Michigan President Domenico Grasso sent a mass email message to students Thursday addressing the Moore controversy.

"Students, Earlier this week, the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics dismissed head football coach Sherrone Moore with cause for violating University policy by engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. When the findings of a University investigation into Coach Moore’s behavior were presented on Wednesday, we immediately terminated his employment," a copy of the message obtained by Fox News Digital said.

"There is absolutely no tolerance for this conduct at the University of Michigan. None. I have been in close communication with the Board of Regents and we are united in committing to doing what is right. This breach of trust by Coach Moore is painful for many in our community, first and foremost, the individuals directly involved in this situation.

"Yet our swift and decisive action reflects the University’s staunch commitment to a campus culture of respect, integrity and accountability. All of the facts here must be known, so the University’s investigation will continue. Our community has worked diligently in recent years to strengthen a safe and respectful environment for all. We must remain steadfast with those efforts."

Potential charges for Moore are not expected to be announced until at least Friday.

"As this remains an active investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time, but our office will provide an update once a decision on charges is made," the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office said.

