Sovereignty wins 2025 Kentucky Derby

Sovereignty took home the Kentucky Derby Saturday in Louisville.

There was a bumpy start on the inside, with Bob Baffert's Citizen Bull in the lead early, and Journalism, the morningline favorite, not near the top.

Journalism found trouble on the first turn, and jockey Umberto Rispoli moved him to the outside. He and Sovereignty hooked up at the eighth pole before Sovereignty and jockey Junior Alvarado pulled away.

Sovereignty had actually been trailing the majority of the race and didn't make a big move until near the final turn.

Into the final stretch, Neoequos, at 42-1, was at the top, but Sovereignty and Journalism both came up front.

After running neck-and-neck, Sovereignty edged out the favorite. Journalism opened at 3-1 and closed at 7-2.

Sovereignty crossed the finish line at 2:02.31. Baeza was third, Final Gambit was fourth and Owen Almighty finished fifth.

It was trainer Bill Mott's second Kentucky Derby win - he also has a win from 2019 with Country House after Maximum Security was disqualified for swerving into the paths of other horses.

It was a wet day at Churchill Downs, as fans filled the stands with ponchos in the rain.

Saturday marked the return of Baffert at the Run of the Roses after missing each of the previous three races due to a suspension from 2021 Derby winner Medina Spirit’s failed a drug test (the horse died that December).

According to The Courier-Journal in Louisville, Kentucky, all the horses who ran the race are descendants of the famed racehorse Secretariat.

Secretariat sired more than 660 registered foals during the horse's life. He won the Derby with a time of 1:59.40, a record that's yet to be beaten.

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

