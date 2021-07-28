Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics
Published

Olympic BMX rider Niek Kimmann crashes into clueless official during training

Kimmann is still set to compete in Tokyo on Thursday

By Elizabeth Karpen | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

This is one injury that was certainly avoidable.

Throughout the course of the Tokyo Olympics, athletes have suffered from heat exhaustion, injuries and COVID-19.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dutch BMX rider Niek Kimmann injured his knee Monday when he crashed into an Olympics official during a training run.

The 25-year-old was completing one of the course’s jumps when he collided with the official, who was standing in the middle of the track at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

The star rider posted the video of the crash on Twitter, where people in the background can be heard yelling "Watch out!" at Kimmann before he collided with the official.

Kimmann is expected to still compete on Thursday and is widely believed to be a frontrunner alongside Connor Fields of the United States.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The BMX collision was not the only Dutch cycling disaster on Monday. Cross-country mountain biker Mathieu van der Poel ended the Netherlands’ goal to medal in the event when he fell and had to be hospitalized with an injured hip.