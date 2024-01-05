Oklahoma State quarterback to return for 7th season after being granted another year of eligibility

Oklahoma State will have another season with quarterback Alan Bowman after the NCAA approved his waiver request for a seventh year of eligibility on Thursday.

Bowman, who will turn 24 before the season begins, made the announcement on social media.

"Just want to say thanks to all my Oklahoma State teammates, the coaches and fans for helping make the 2023 season the most fun I’ve ever had playing football," Bowman wrote in a post on X.

"That said, I just heard back that I was granted another year of eligibility, and we have unfinished business. I love Stillwater and this program, so I’ll be back in 2024 to make a championship run."

Bowman began his collegiate career at Texas Tech, where he played three seasons before spending the 2021 and 2022 seasons at Michigan. He transferred to Oklahoma State in January 2023.

"Alan met the criteria for an extension of his eligibility due to his season-ending injury in 2019 combined with redshirting at the University of Michigan," said Ben Dyson, Oklahoma State's senior associate athletics director for compliance.

"We appreciate the assistance of the Texas Tech training staff for providing us the documentation we needed to quickly process our waiver request."

Bowman led the Cowboys to a 10-4 record this season to reach the Big 12 title game where he threw 250 yards for three touchdowns in the loss to the Texas Longhorns.

He finished the season with a 402 yard passing and two touchdown performance in Oklahoma’s 31-23 victory over Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.