Oklahoma State football players to wear QR codes on their helmets that link to NIL fund

Oklahoma State’s football helmets will look a little bit different this season.

The players will wear QR codes on their helmets this season that will link to the general team fund to increase the program’s NIL money pool.

The QR codes will be about 1.5-inch decals that feature each player’s name and number. They are not expected to be visible from the stands but are expected to be noticeable in close-up shots during broadcasts and photos posted online.

"This is a revolutionary step forward to help keep Oklahoma State football ahead of the game," head coach Mike Gundy said. "It gives a chance for everyday fans across the world to have a real impact when it comes to supporting the NIL efforts for Cowboy football. I’m thrilled about this opportunity for our players."

While Gundy is thrilled about the opportunity for his players, he is not thrilled with agents continuously calling about NIL deals.

"Tell your agent to quit calling us and asking for more money. It’s non-negotiable now. Start again in December."

"I told the players there’s no negotiating now," he said. "Portal’s over. All negotiation’s history. Now we’re playing football. Just coaching and playing football."

Led by running back Ollie Gordon II, the Cowboys enter the upcoming season ranked no. 17 in the AP Top 25.

The 20-year-old was named the Big 12 preseason offseason player of the year coming off a season in which he won the Doak Walker Award last season as the nation’s best running back.

"You can tell the team is really hungry," Gordon said on media day. "We have a lot of returners back and we can’t be complacent. I feel like we haven’t shown any part of being complacent. We’ve all been practicing like we haven’t been here before, and it’s been a really great thing."

Oklahoma State went 10-4 last season, finishing second in the Big 12 to the Texas Longhorns.

The Cowboys will roll out their new helmets in the season opener against defending FCS champion South Dakota State on August 31.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.