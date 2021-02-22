Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma football player suffers serious eye injury after bar brawl: report

A video of the fight allegedly involving the team's holder went viral over the weekend

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
An Oklahoma Sooners football player suffered a serious facial injury reportedly after getting into a bar fight earlier this month.

Spencer Jones, a redshirt senior wide receiver and holder, needed surgery on his left orbital socket because of the incident, which occurred sometime between the late hours of Feb. 13 and the early hours of Feb. 14, the OU Daily reported Saturday. The paper identified the student-athlete as Jones.

Woodrow "Woody" Glass, an attorney for Ward and Glass L.L.P. who is representing Jones’ family, told the school’s student newspaper that the doctor who performed the surgery said that his client was "lucky he didn’t lose the eye altogether."

Glass said the cause of the fight between Jones and the unidentified man was still not immediately clear but insisted that his client was "trying to be a peacekeeper."

A video of the incident went viral over the weekend. Jones appeared to be in the middle of a heated exchange in the bathroom when the fight occurred.

The unidentified patron in the video was seen on top of Jones’ back on the bathroom floor.

No arrests were made in the incident. The school's athletics program was aware of the situation, according to the OU Daily.

Jones appeared in each of the Sooners’ 11 games this season as a holder. He was the winner of the 2020 Peter Mortell Holder of the Year award.

 

