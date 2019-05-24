Obama surprises kids at Washington Nationals academy: 'You're going to make a real difference'

Former President Barack Obama made a surprise appearance at the Washington Nationals’ Youth Baseball Academy on Wednesday and played a few games with the kids while he was there.

Obama was captured on video hitting a baseball and tossing around the pigskin with the kids before delivering some words of wisdom.

“If you work hard and listen to your coaches … I’m going be on the lookout for you. You’re going to do something important. You’re going to make a real difference, and we’re going to be proud of you,” Obama said.

Tal Alter, the academy’s executive director, told The Washington Post that it was a special moment for the children to see Obama at the facility.

“There was a feeling of excitement and happiness to be seen and recognized by President Obama, and to feel like he’s acknowledging the hard work they’ve put in on and off the field,” Alter said.

Alter also said he was very happy to see the kids celebrate the student who caught a touchdown pass from Obama.

The Nationals Youth Baseball Academy is located in Washington D.C.

The academy’s mission is to “use sports of baseball and softball as vehicles to foster positive character development, academic achievement and improved health among youth from underserved communities in Washington D.C.”