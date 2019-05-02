NY Jets draft pick's hilarious interview moment goes viral

An interview with New York Jets draft pick Quinnen Williams, 21, has gone viral – and it’s not anything to sneeze at.

The interior lineman was doing an interview with NFL Network when he sneezed, blessed himself and then immediately thanked himself for blessing himself in the hilarious clip.

The Checkdown’s Twitter clip had 1.46 million views by Wednesday evening and had commenters saying Williams is more than just a good draft pick.

“He was raised with manners! Maybe to an extreme but better than none at all,” one viewer commented. “This is so pure,” another wrote. One commenter had a theory that Williams wasn’t, in fact, thanking himself: “I also think the reporter said bless you too,” he conjectured.

Williams, from the University of Alabama, was a first round, third overall pick by the Jets. Although the team said they didn’t need defenders Williams was considered by many to be the best overall pick so they said they couldn’t pass him up, For the Win reported. In the 2018 season, Williams had a total of 71 tackles, according to The Jet Press.