NXT Stand & Deliver 2024: Trick Williams ends Carmelo Hayes feud; Roxanne Perez regains championship

Trick Williams and Roxanne Perez came up with victories in big spots at NXT’s Stand & Deliver Saturday afternoon, hours before Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

Williams’ feud with Carmelo Hayes culminated in a main event match at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. As soon as Williams walked through the curtain on his way down the stage, it seemed like the 18,000-plus in attendance were in his corner.

It was the first time two Black men appeared in the main event of an NXT premium live event, and they brought the house down.

Hayes quickly went on the offensive with a number of high-flying aerial maneuvers. But Williams countered when Hayes tried to hit his "Nothin’ But Net" finishing move early. Williams then put Hayes on his back with a spinning boot to the face.

After a chair was introduced to the match, Williams didn’t think twice about using it. He took out any frustrations he had with Hayes on his back. The referee took the chair from Williams, opening up Hayes to low-blow Williams when the ref was getting rid of the chair.

Hayes tried to use the chair again, but it was taken away from him. Williams took advantage, bouncing off the ropes and hitting the Flash Knee.

Williams pinned Hayes for the win.

Perez attempted to win back the title she technically never lost, the NXT women’s championship. For weeks, Perez had been taking out anyone who stepped in her path toward getting the title back. Lyra Valkyria hoped to walk out of Philly still the champion.

Perez went to work on the hurt arm of Valkyria early with an arm bar. Valkyria got back into the match, using a German suplex on Perez at one point during the match. But Perez kept targeting Valkyria’s arm and was even able to avoid the distraction from Tatum Paxley.

As the match wound down, Perez had Valkyria in a crossface and had her tap out

Perez walked out as the two-time NXT women’s champion.

There were no other title changes on the card.

Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker held onto the NXT tag-team championship with a win over Axiom and Nathan Frazer. Oba Femi held onto the NXT North American championship with a win over Dijak and Josh Briggs. Ilija Dragunov defeated Tony D’Angelo to hold onto the NXT championship.

Elsewhere, Joe Gacy pinned Shawn Spears for a win. Fallon Henley, Kelani Jordan and Thea Hail defeated Izzi Dame, Jacy Jayne and Kiana James via submission.