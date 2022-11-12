Notre Dame receiver hauls in catch of the year candidate

There is a new candidate for catch of the year in college football.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were at the Navy 38-yard line on 1st and 10 up 7-0.

Drew Pyne took the snap out of the gun, evaded pressure and launched a deep ball to Braden Lenzy.

The ball was underthrown, so Lenzy had to adjust somehow. So how did he do it?

Simply by reaching around Mbiti Williams Jr. and catching it behind Williams' back.

Lenzy made the catch right at the goal line, seemingly unbeknownst to Williams. The cornerback tried to knock it out of Lenzy's hands when he brought the ball back toward him but was unsuccessful.

The touchdown and ensuing PAT gave the Irish a 14-0 lead.

The 20th-ranked Irish are looking for their fourth straight win after a disappointing start to the season.