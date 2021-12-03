Notre Dame promotes Marcus Freeman to head football coach

Notre Dame on Friday officially promoted Marcus Freeman to head football coach after Brian Kelly bolted for LSU earlier in the week.

Notre Dame decided to stay in-house for their next head coach. Freeman will be the team’s fourth head coach since 2002 following in the footsteps of Kelly, Charlie Weis and Tyrone Willingham.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It is an honor to be named the head coach of Notre Dame Football," Freeman said in a news release. "I am eternally grateful to both Father John Jenkins and Jack Swarbrick for giving me the opportunity to lead the exceptional men who make this program what it is. Notre Dame is a very special place and I look forward to pursuing a national championship with the most outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff in college football."

Notre Dame released a video on Twitter showing players appearing to rally around their new coach.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF 2021: 6 TEAMS TO WATCH DURING CONFERENCE TITLE WEEK

"Marcus’ ability to connect with people, his fit at Notre Dame and the way he coaches young men set him apart as we went through our search process," athletics director Jack Swarbrick said. "I can’t wait to see how the culture created by these remarkable student-athletes continues to grow under the tutelage of Marcus and his staff."

Freeman had a brief NFL experience after playing college football at Ohio State.

He joined the Notre Dame staff before the start of the 2021 season. He was previously the defensive coordinator at Cincinnati from 2017 to 2020 and was Purdue’s linebackers coach and defensive coordinator from 203 to 2016.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Freeman could potentially coach the Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff. While Notre Dame won’t be playing for a conference title, a few losses for teams ahead of them could catapult them into the Top 4 by Sunday afternoon.