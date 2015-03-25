Notre Dame forward Auguste out 4-6 weeks with broken left hand

Notre Dame forward Zach Auguste is expected to miss four to six weeks with a broken left hand.

Auguste played in 25 games last season as a freshman, averaging 3.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 10.7 minutes a game. The school said he fractured the hand last week and X-rays this week confirmed the break.

Coach Mike Brey called the injury unfortunate, saying he expects the 6-foot-10 Auguste to be a key player for the Irish this season. Notre Dame opens the season Nov. 8 against Miami of Ohio.