Norfolk State coach demands more respect for Spartans after competitive loss to heavily favored Maryland

Norfolk State entered Saturday's matchup against Maryland in the women's NCAA Tournament as considerable underdogs. But the Spartans pushed the Terrapins well into the fourth quarter before losing 82-69.

The first-round game got off to a surprising start with Norfolk State scoring the game's first seven points. The historically black university located in Virginia also entered the locker room with a 32-30 lead at halftime.

The underdog Spartans trailed by just four points early in the fourth quarter.

Despite losing to Maryland, longtime Norfolk State head coach Larry Vickers said his team showed it deserved better.

"This group won 30 games this year, 27 games last year, 26 games the year before, and we still walk into these things having to get respect from the three people on the floor," the Norfolk State coach said. "I’m not going to complain about officiating. That’s not what I’m going to do. But when you all see these Spartan heads in your gym, I think we should get a little bit more respect than we get."

Maryland did have a strong third quarter, making all 12 of its free throws.

"I’m not saying we didn’t foul because it was a large moment. We were probably fouling. I’ve got to watch the film," he said. "But you can’t send teams to the free throw line — especially as good shooters as they were."

For the game, Norfolk State was whistled for 21 fouls to Maryland’s 12, and the Terps went 23 of 25 from the line. That was a significant factor, although Vickers did suggest his team deserved some of the blame.

"I’m not saying that the officiating lost us that game," he said. "We fouled. And we fouled. And we fouled. And we fouled. And we fouled jump shooters, and we fouled jump shooters some more."

Vickers also praised guard Diamond Johnson, who scored 18 points Saturday, and pushed back against her perceived dropping WNBA Draft stock.

"I’ve watched her go from seventh in the first round, when she got to me, and drop and drop and drop and drop, and I don’t know why," Vickers said. "She needs to be on every mid-major finalist list, every Dawn Staley award winner finalist list, every Nancy Lieberman finalist list. She’s super special."

Vickers, who has spent the past nine seasons at Norfolk State, was asked about his coaching future after all the success he’s achieved at the school. On that, he wasn’t offering much insight.

"We all have visions and goals," he said. "I don’t know. I don’t know. We’ll see."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

