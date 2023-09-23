No. 4 Florida State holds off unranked ACC rival Clemson in overtime thriller

Clemson had two separate 10-point leads Saturday, but Florida State proved why it's the fourth-ranked team in the country.

The Seminoles scored early in overtime and stopped the Tigers on their first possession to come away with a 31-24 victory Saturday in South Carolina.

Knotted at 24 late, Clemson's Jonathan Weitz missed a 29-yard field goal that would have given the Tigers the lead and put them in prime position for a huge upset.

Instead, the Seminoles had the ball with 1:45 to go.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After gaining 41 yards on its ensuing drive, Florida State faced a 4th and 10 just out of field goal range. Keon Coleman was unable to haul in a long pass, and the Tigers took over at their own 39. Despite having no timeouts, they ran the ball. Since they were unable to stop the clock, the game went into overtime.

On the second play of overtime, Jordan Travis threw a jump ball to Coleman in the end zone, and this one was brought in by the wideout for the score.

Will Shipley gained 9½ yards on 2nd and 10, but Clemson then went backward on a play-action screen pass. Cade Klubnik's 4th-and-1 pass was deflected at the line and fell incomplete, giving the Noles the win.

WEEK 4 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: SIX TOP-25 MATCHUPS HIGHLIGHT INCREDIBLE SATURDAY SLATE

Florida State snapped a seven-game losing streak to Clemson with the victory.

Travis completed 21 of 37 pass attempts for 289 yards and two touchdowns, both of them to Coleman, and he also ran one in. Johnny Wilson and Coleman combined for 10 receptions (five each) for 180 yards.

Klubnik went 25-for-38 for 283 yards and a touchdown in the losing effort. Shipley scored two touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving — while racking up 105 yards from scrimmage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FSU (4-0, 2-0) will be off next week before returning to action Oct. 7 when it hosts Virginia Tech. The Tigers (2-2, 0-2) fly north to Syracuse next Saturday.